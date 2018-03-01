Kylie Jenner reveals her post-baby body for the first time since giving birth to baby Stormi just one month ago! And, her tummy is flatter than ever! You HAVE to see these photos!

Comeback game strong! — Kylie Jenner, 20, has clearly been putting in major work in the gym. The makeup mogul flaunted her post-baby body — aka her flat abs — in a Snapchat video just ONE month after giving birth to daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie confidently showed off her stunning physique in nothing but a black cropped top and string bottoms. “1 monthhhhhhhhh,” Kylie captioned the mirror selfie video, proudly debuting her killer bod after baby. In a second video, the new mom sat straight on in front of the mirror while playing with her long black hair.

Her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, also took to Snapchat to on Thursday, March 1, in honor of Stormi’s one-month birthday. “My lil mama 1 month today,” the rapper wrote on alongside a close-up photo of Stormi dressed in a pink sweater, which featured a red heart with the word “DADDY” in the middle. “Her favorite [parental] unit of course,” he joked. The couple’s celebrations come on the same day Travis had massive bouquets of pink flowers delivered to Kylie’s home. And, let’s not forget about the push present, a $1.4 million Ferrari, Travis gifted Kylie with!

Take a look at her post-baby body below! And, let us remind you that she gave birth just FOUR weeks ago!

These images and videos of Kylie are the first closeups we’ve gotten of the young star since September 2017, when news broke that she was pregnant. Kylie took a 9-month hiatus from the spotlight until after Stormi’s arrival.

Kylie has yet to reveal a full-length photo of Stormi, showing her face, however, she’s given her fans a few short details. While responding to fans on Twitter soon after giving birth, Kylie told a fan that Stormi “looks just like me when I was a baby,” and that she’s “good.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed daughter Stormi — who was 8 pounds, 9 ounces — at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on February 1. Kylie didn’t reveal she was pregnant or that she gave birth until February 4 when she released an 11-minute video with never-before-seen footage from her entire pregnancy.