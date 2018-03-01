Kristen Stewart Looks Goth & Glam At Chanel Beauty Event

Kristen and Coco! We love K-Stew’s super dramatic makeup at the Chanel Beauty House event on Feb. 28. Get the details on her look below!

Kristen Stewart was major punk vibes at a party celebrating the new CHANEL Beauty House and in Los Angeles, CA. The party was celebrating the launch of We Love Coco, an online “community of beauty enthusiasts and insiders who love CHANEL.” Kristen has been the face of CHANEL for years, and we loved her latest look! She wore a black and white CHANEL skirt and jacket on her night out. Underneath, she wore ALO YOGA’s Ethereal Bra in Pristine (her white tank), which is only $56, but currently sold out on the brand’s site. She showed a bit of skin thanks to that crop top, and showed off her modern fashion by pairing white socks with black shoes.

Her makeup was dark and dramatic — a very smokey eye and a bold red lip. Her makeup was done by Jillian Dempsey using CHANEL cosmetics. Her short hair was parted deep and combed over, styled by Kylee Heath. Makeup artist Jillian and hairstylist Kylee also glammed up Kristen’s girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, for the event! What a fun way to get ready! Kristen was definitely giving off a rock and roll vibe, while Stella was more natural and glowy.

The CHANEL Beauty House is actually open to the public in Los Angeles from March 1 to March 4. You can see tons of new lip colors and textures — it’s a beauty lovers paradise! Get the details on the WeLoveCoco Instagram!