Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Scott Disick: You Can’t Just Wander Into My House Anymore

Now that Kourtney Kardashian is with Younes Bendjima, she’s decided it’s time for a new rule. Scott Disick needs to stop coming in and out of her house whenever he pleases!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, sets more boundaries with Scott Disick, 34, in the March 4 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It all starts when Scott snoops around her bedroom for a pair of sunglasses! Watch the new clip above.

“I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house. I feel like sometimes, because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is. And so I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too and just like if you just like wander into my bedroom and go, ‘Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?'” Kourtney tells Scott. Can you blame her? Scott might just walk in on her and Younes Bendjima, 24, one day!

“I understand the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that’s a private place for you,” Scott replies. “But then the day after I said it you went right in,” Kourt fires back. “You said, ‘Hey, can I come in?’ And the kids were there, I wasn’t going to be like, ‘No.'” Awkward!

Surprisingly, Scott acts like an adult and appears to understand Kourtney’s point of view. “OK, there’s obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect and I don’t want you to be uncomfortable,” he tells her. “I get it. All things that are understandable in this co-parenting life.” See photos of Kourtney and Younes here.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!