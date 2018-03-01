Kim Kardashian’s 24-Inch Waist Looks Tinier Than Ever In Bra Top & Skintight Skirt

Yas! Kim Kardashian posted a superhot throwback pic on March 1, flaunting her toned abs and ample assets in a tiny white bra top and matching miniskirt.

Kim Kardashian, 37, shared a new Instagram pic and showed off her body in a barely-there ensemble, rocking a dramatic smokey eyeshadow look and…blonde hair? Yep, she has blonde tresses styled in a wet look in the photo, so it must be a throwback, because as we know, KKW is pretty in pink these days! (“I dyed my hair guys. It’s like…how is it such a crazy thought,” she recently said on Snapchat, defending herself against rumors that the pink hair is a wig. “Get the f*ck out of here with that wig sh*t,” she added.)

“ねえ,” Kim captioned the newly-posted pic; the phrase is Japanese for “Hey.” Kim, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are currently overseas in Tokyo, Japan filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so Kim clearly wanted to keep the vibe alive, though it’s a bit strange that she wouldn’t just choose to post a new photo from the trip. Either way, the reality star looks as sexy as ever, and we’re loving this white-hot outfit!

Of course, this is not the first time Kim has opted to make a fashion statement in a bra top. She wore a grey bra to celebrate Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday in November 2017, and the mom of three often runs errands in a sports bra. See more photos of Kim wearing a bra as a top here.

See Kim’s new-old pic: