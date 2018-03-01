Kylie Jenner Thinks Kim Kardashian’s ‘Jealous’ Of Travis Scott’s Extravagant Ferrari Push Present

Kylie Jenner’s ‘convinced’ Kim Kardashian’s jealous of her $1.4 million car! HL learned exclusively Kylie doesn’t think Kim’s gotten anything that nice from Kanye. Ouch!

Looks like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, may have a bad case of sibling rivalry! After receiving backlash from her fam for the $1.4 million Ferrari her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, gifted her, Kylie thinks her sisters — especially Kim — are just jealous of the expensive present. Besides, the new mom loves her new car, and her family’s criticism isn’t going to change that. Meanwhile, her sisters reportedly think she’s being super “immature” about the whole thing. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Kylie is super annoyed that her family is being negative about her new car,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s convinced Kim is just jealous because this is better than anything Kanye‘s ever given her. But regardless of what her family thinks, she could not love this car more. She’s planning to do a nude photo shoot on top of it as soon as she’s completely back in shape, she wants to show Travis her appreciation.” Clearly Kylie is enthralled! And while the makeup mogul may be frustrated with her siblings, she and Travis’ relationship could not be stronger.

Of course one of the reasons for the couple’s newfound strength is the fact that they share a baby girl together, Stormi Webster, but alas, the Ferrari has played a major role as well! “It really proves to her that Travis loves her because this gift was just so perfect for her,” our insider explained. “It put the nail in the coffin for her and Tyga, that’s for sure. She’s all about Travis again.”

Kylie’s family’s argument against the car though is that as a new mom, she should be focusing on other, less materialistic, things. “Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” a source told People magazine earlier this week. “Her family thinks she should tone down things a tad now that she is a mom. She is obviously still very immature when it comes to certain aspects of her life.” However, despite the car drama, Kylie is reportedly a great mom to her daughter. “She only leaves her baby girl for short outings,” the mag’s insider added.