Khloe Kardashian Fires Back After Being Dissed For Cradling Bump: I Don’t Have Long To Enjoy It

It’s her baby bump and she’ll cradle it if she wants to! See Khloe Kardashian’s epic response to haters who dissed her for touching her pregnant belly so often!

Ever since Khloe Kardashian, 33, confirmed her pregnancy in December, she has not been shy about putting her baby bump on display…and it seems like some haters online have a bit of a problem with it. For some odd reason, Khloe has been getting hate for how often she’s photographed cradling her growing belly, and she is NOT letting the trolls get away with it. “People are very opinionated about my bump,” she tweeted. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!”

Khloe has not been shy about her struggle to get pregnant in the past, so who could blame her for wanting to fully embrace this moment, when she only has nine months to do so!? The 33-year-old has absolutely been slaying her maternity style game, and over the last week, she’s continued to rock incredibly pregnancy fashion while in Japan. Khloe also got criticized for traveling so far while eight months pregnant, but she assured her fans that it was perfectly safe. “I’m allowed to travel according to my dr.,” she wrote. “Of course, before our flight, I took all precautions and got my body checked from my dr and I’m completely healthy. I wouldn’t put my baby at risk in any way.”

It’s expected that Khloe will give birth sometime next month, and she’ll join her sisters, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, in having a newborn to take care of. On next week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we’ll see her find out the baby’s sex for the first time, too!