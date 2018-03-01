Kelly Ripa Defends Ryan Seacrest As ‘Professional’ On ‘Live’ As His Harassment Scandal Intensifies

Ryan Seacrest has the support of Kelly Ripa amidst the sexual misconduct claims against him. She proved that she’s standing by her co-host on the March 1 episode of ‘Live!’

Three days after bombshell sexual harassment allegations against Ryan Seacrest were published in Variety, his Live! co-host, Kelly Ripa, has acknowledged the situation for the first time. As the two were opening the show on March 1, Kelly took a moment to praise Ryan, and although she didn’t mention Suzie Hardy’s allegations directly, she made it clear that she’s had nothing but positive experiences while working with him. “You are a privilege to work with and I adore you,” Kelly gushed. “I know what an easy professional you are and I love working with you every day.” This came after the duo failed to address the situation at all on their Feb. 27 and 28 shows. For more on Ryan, listen to our podcast HERE.

HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Kelly definitely believes Ryan is innocent, but would be “devastated and heartbroken” if Suzie’s claims are proven to be true. In her tell-all interview with Variety, Suzie, who was a stylist for Ryan on E! from 2006-2013, detailed alleged inappropriate behavior by Ryan during the seven years they worked together. She claims that he groped her vagina, grinded his erect penis on her and slapped her backside so hard that it left a welt. Suzie’s attorney first brought these allegations to E! last year, prompting an investigation into the situation. However, this was the first time that the details of Suzie’s allegations were made public. On Feb. 1, E! revealed that the “comprehensive” investigation provided “insufficient evidence” to support Suzie’s claims.

The network stood by its findings when the Variety piece was published, and Ryan has continued to maintain his innocence, while also revealing that Suzie has tried to extort him with her allegations. “The person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars,” he said in a statement. “I refused. I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth, but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”