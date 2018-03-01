Justin Trudeau’s Son, 3, Lies Down & Does Whatever The Hell Else He Wants On Trip To India

Justin Trudeau’s son Hadrien just doesn’t care & we LOVE it. The 3-year-old proved he’ll do whatever he pleases in India. See the hilarious pics!

Justin Trudeau‘s trip to India has come to an end, but the pics of his son Hadrien will live in infamy. While the Canadian Prime Minister and his family were on a state visit to the South Asian country, the 3-year-old stole the show with his tendency to ignore all conventions while being photographed. The toddler played with his hat, plopped down on the ground while everyone else stood nearby, and generally just didn’t follow any rules but his own. TBH, it was incredibly adorable and I wish I could be this carefree too. But apparently I’m an “adult” so I’ll just have to be one of the lame people standing around while some kid steals the spotlight. Check out the pics below!

Hadrien’s antics in India weren’t the first time a child upstaged a politician in a photo. When Barack and Michelle Obama visited the UK in 2016, he met with the royal family, including a very comfortable Prince George. George, who was only 2 years old at the time, was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to greet the then-President and First Lady of the United States. He infamously donned a plush white robe and pajama pants for the meeting, which burst hearts everywhere.

Trudeau’s youngest child has even upstaged him before. In July 2017, the tyke swung between his dad and mom Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as the threesome head down the steps of an airplane after arriving in Scotland. Later that week, the family flew into Hamburg, Germany for the G20 Summit, where they repeated the sweet staircase swing. So cute! We can’t wait for Hadrien’s next international excursion with his fam, because it’s a sure thing that the pics will be golden. Hey Trudeau, ever considered London? We’d be all over a Prince George and Hadrien hangout!