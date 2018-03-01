Justin Bieber’s Mom & Dad Share Sweet Messages & Hilarious Baby Pics On His 24th Birthday

Justin Bieber turned 24 on March 1, but his parents still see him as their little baby! See their adorable birthday messages here.

It feels like just yesterday Justin Bieber released his first single, “One Time.” Now, almost a decade later the pop star is turning 24. And in honor of his special day, his parents Pattie Mallate and Jeremy Bieber, took to social media to show him some major birthday love. Pattie’s tribute was a sweet throwback photo of Justin, and we can’t get over his chubby cheeks. “Who said you could grow up so fast? Happy 24th baby!” Pattie captioned her Instagram post. Jeremy also posted a baby pic of the Biebs with the simple caption, “Jr.” It’s clear he has always been a cutie!

Of course Pattie and Jeremy weren’t the only ones shouting out the “What Do You Mean” singer. His girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, also took to Instagram to gush over the hitmaker. But, instead of posting him, she posted a photo of herself giggling with a Polaroid of JB covering her face. “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.” So sweet, right? And although we already knew things were back on between them, her post made it SUPER official.

Jelena rekindled their romance back in December, and it’s been smooth sailing ever since. Despite a few setbacks in the past, this time around, things seem pretty serious. How do we know, you ask? Well, Selena flew all the way to Jamaica to attend Justin Bieber’s dad’s wedding on Feb. 19. She was even photographed with a few of his cousins and fit in perfectly. If that’s not a sign of commitment than we don’t know what is. We’re so excited for the happy couple, and we can’t wait to watch them fall deeper in love this year! Happy Birthday Justin!