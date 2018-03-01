Justin Bieber Flashes His Underwear In Baggy Pants On His Birthday — See Funny Pics

Everyone’s favorite pop star Justin Bieber gave fans a peek at his undies on his 24th birthday! Check out the pics!

It’s Justin Bieber‘s 24th birthday! Happy Birthday, Justin! Although we aren’t certain how he plans to celebrate, we know he’s gonna be saggin’ up a storm! The birthday boy was spied exiting his LA home and giving passersby a pretty good look at his underwear! Sporting a peach-colored hoodie under a denim jacket and red sweats, the hitmaker casually climbed into a aqua-blue Lamborghini. Keeping it casual! Head here for loads more photos of Justin through the years!

Something tells us he and his white undies are in for a fun day! Although, according to our insiders, we’re hearing that he wants nothing more than to kick back with girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. “Justin gets to be in love and with the girl he has always wanted to be with for his birthday,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t need any lavish gifts from her, he just wants to spend some alone time with her. Granted if she has anything planned as a surprise for him he will love it because he loves spending any time he can with her. He really is totally invested in their relationship.”

So what exactly does he have in mind? Let’s remember that his birthday follows quickly on the heels of their Jamaica vacation to witness Justin’s father Jeremy Bieber‘s wedding. Afterwards, we reported that they truly indulged in the island life! “Selena’s having the best time on their trip, she’s been telling her friends that it feels like they’re on their honeymoon,” an insider close to the songstress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been getting private couple’s massages every day and having breakfast served in bed. Everything has been so perfect, it’s a dream come true.” So sweet! So…as far as low-key couples nights go, how could they possibly top this on his b-day?!