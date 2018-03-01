Happy Birthday Justin Bieber: See His Hottest PDA Pics With Selena Gomez

We’re kicking off March with a bang! Justin Bieber turned 24 today, March 1, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at his hottest PDA pics with Selena Gomez!

Happy birthday, Justin Bieber! The sensational pop singer just turned 24 today, and we can’t wait to see how he celebrates! Will it be with his longtime love, Selena Gomez? We hope so! We’re so ecstatic that they rekindled their romance towards the end of 2017, and we can’t get enough of their PDA pics — more please! The two have been very open about their relationship in the past, but they’ve been a bit more secretive this time around. Thankfully, we have quite a few pics of them together this year, check them out here!

Justin and Selena are both really avid church goers and they love going together during the evenings, followed by cute date nights! In fact, the pair was spotted out attending church together in Los Angeles just last week on Feb. 22, and it looks like there was some embracing going on there — praise the lord! Jelena also just got back from a super PDA-filled vacation to Jamaica and the pics are super sexy! The pair was spotted sitting on some stairs in the hot sun while Justin put his arm around Selena’s face, tucking her hair behind her ear — swoon!

We also can’t forget their red carpet PDA pics over the years! Back in the day, Justin and Selena were all over each other in front of the cameras. At the 2011 American Music Awards, Justin planted a kiss on Selena’s cheek, which was so sweet. Their outfits even coordinated with Selena in a silver long gown and Justin in a sleek black tux — they looked like they were meant to be together! They also coordinated outfits at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars party, with Selena in a red gown and Justin in an all black suit with a red handkerchief in his pocket. Justin had his arm around Selena the whole time! We really hope these two will make another red carpet debut soon, as the world needs more Jelena!

To see more of Justin and Selena’s hottest PDA pics, click through the gallery above!