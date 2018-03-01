BTS’ J-Hope Drops Debut Solo Mixtape: Listen To ‘Hope World’ & Watch The Video For ‘Daydream’

J-Hope has released his solo mixtape, and you can consider the BTS A.R.M.Y.’s wigs snatched. Stream and listen to ‘Hope World’ here!

BTS’ J-Hope dropped his mixtape today, and after just one listen, it’s clear why it was wholeheartedly approved by his bandmate RM prior to its release. Listen to Hope World via Spotify below, and watch the music video for his track “Daydream” above!

Fans are loving the new record and video, which dropped at midnight on March 2, KST. “Your music is unique and legendary and I have no idea when I’ll be able to stop watching this, that replay button and I are just dancing right now,” one commented on YouTube after watching the colorful visual for “Daydream.” So good! This tweet also sums up most of the fandom’s reaction.

J-Hope has produced and co-written tracks for BTS before, but Hope World serves as his official solo debut. J-Hope’s record — which fans gave the nickname “Hixtape” before it dropped — comes on the heels of RM, who released his eponymous record in 2015, and Suga, who dropped his Agust D mixtape in 2016. Here for it! See pics of BTS performing here.

Oh, and J-Hope’s solo effort has already received RM’s blessing! “I was really surprised…I realized that he’s now the kind of person who can make a work like this,” the BTS leader said in a live webcast in January. “To be honest, I thought that its quality is much better than my mixtape!” If that’s not a glowing recommendation, then we don’t know what is.

