Hilarie Burton Gives Birth: ‘OTH’ Star & Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan Welcome Baby #2 — A Girl

Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan are new parents again! Over 7 years after the birth of their son, the stars have welcomed a precious little girl — we are SO thrilled!

Congrats to Hilarie Burton, 35, and her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 51! The duo have officially expanded their family, announcing the exciting news on March 1 via Twitter, after the One Tree Hill star gave birth. The two are already the proud parents of 7-year-old son Augustus “Gus” Morgan, and now they have a second child — a baby GIRL — to shower with love! We can only imagine how excited Hilarie, Jeffrey, and Gus must be! Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Hey y’all… baby gal morgan is spectacular,” Jeffrey tweeted to fans. “We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal.” Aw! No other details about the little girl have been revealed yet — including birth date and name. But one thing is for certain, clearly Hilarie and Jeffrey are completely in love!

Hilarie and Jeffrey, who wed in 2014, revealed they were expecting again back in September when the actress showed up to the 2017 Emmys sporting a sizable baby bump! The couple engaged in adorable PDA on the red carpet, with the Walking Dead star adoringly placing his hands on Hilarie’s budding belly. Later that month, Jeffrey had to “apologize” to his pregnant wife for accidentally revealing the sex of their bundle of joy.

“I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans… and, as usual… she was a rockstar,” Jeffrey confessed via Instagram. “After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.” And while the new parents are notoriously private, Hilarie has revealed that she loves Jeffrey’s TWD character, Negan, because it makes him a more relaxed dad at home!

“It’s made him good cop at home,” Hilarie explained. “He gets all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work and then he comes home and he’s happy dad.” Jeffrey jokingly added, “I’m sweet all the time. And my kid thinks I’m cool, so that works. I take out the trash.” SO sweet! Congrats again, you two.