Is This Proof Kim Kardashian’s Jealous of Kylie’s $1.4M Push Present? Trolling Her With Exotic Cars

After Kylie Jenner was gifted a rare Ferrari, Kim Kardashian made it known that she wants an exotic car too. Is there a new sibling rivalry brewing? Find out here!

Was Kylie Jenner, 20, right about Kim Kardashian, 37, being jealous of her new whip? Kim proved she’s green with envy after posting a pic of an exotic car to her Instagram on March 1, with the caption, “I want this too….” It’s clear she’s hinting at the fact that Kylie was gifted a $1.4 million Ferrari after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. So juicy, right? As we previously reported, the lip kit mogul received some major backlash from her famous family after receiving the over-the-top push present, but at this point, it’s safe to say the backlash was code for “where’s our expensive car?” And now that we think of it, we can understand why Kim is dropping hints. She too, recently had a child– Chicago West and has already given birth twice before– North West, 4, and Saint West, 2. Where’s her push present?

Kim and her husband Kanye West, 40, welcomed Chicago on Jan. 15 via surrogate. We got our first glimpse of the tiny beauty on Kylie’s “To Our Daughter” video which highlighted special moments from her pregnancy. It wasn’t until Feb. 26 that Kim decided to post a selfie with Chicago to her Instagram. The long anticipated photo was to die for. Kim and baby chi posed together using the pink ears and nose Snapchat filter. Like mother like daughter, right? Even with the filter you can see the new West baby looks a lot like her siblings but also her own person, and we couldn’t be happier.

We’re still waiting to see a full picture of baby Stormi, on the other hand. Kylie has been teasing pics of the baby since her birth. In celebration of Stormi turning one month old, Kylie posted two adorable photos of herself cradling her bundle of joy. Kylie captioned the pic, “My angel baby is 1 month old today,” and of course fans went crazy. Stormi rocked an adorable eared onesie, and even Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, commented saying, “Gang on gang.” We can’t get over how cute they are!