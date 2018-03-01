Iggy Azalea Is A Literal Angel In Church-Themed ‘Savior’ Music Video

Iggy Azalea serves major looks in her gorgeous new video for ‘Savior,’ and you might just feel the need to join the Church of Iggy after you watch!

Iggy Azalea, 27, looks absolutely beautiful in her new video for “Savior ft. Quavo,” which dropped today, March 1. Watch her dramatically walk down the aisles of a church and take a soak in a hot tub in the stunning visual above! Does she not look like a goddess?

Fans are living for the new video. “Y’all, Iggy is serving looks. LOOKS. Oh my god, she’s so pretty too! I loved this music video. This is what I needed,” one commented on YouTube. “Honestly this video is so high quality I forgot Quavo wasn’t even in it. Probably why it was so high quality,” another wrote on Reddit. Yas!

Iggy also took to Twitter and Instagram to encourage fans to get the video trending. “I have to go to sleep now but while im away please support,” the rapper tweeted. “ILL BE BACK LATER. gotta snooze! love you,” she added. See more photos from the “Savior” music video here.

Finally, there’s good news for fans — Iggy’s long-awaited sophomore album, titled Surviving The Summer, is on the way. It’s expected to drop before the end of the year, and if this comeback track is any indication, it’s going to be one hell of a record!