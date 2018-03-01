Gwen Stefani Admits She’s ‘Missing’ Blake Shelton In Sweet Message Before His Houston Concert

Aww! Gwen Stefani says she’s missing her fella Blake Shelton in a new touching post! Take a peek right here.

It’s time we admit it: when it comes to adorable couples in Hollywood, no one can compete with Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41! These 2 are completely in love and can’t stop telling the world! But hey, we are not complaining! The country music star is currently on tour in Houston, TX, but even from afar we’re betting he’s feeling the love! His better half Gwen took to Instagram to post a sweet message for him: “@blakeshelton have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A.❤️ gx.” Love it!

And this amazing post is par for the course with these 2! On Valentine’s Day, Blake surprised the “Spark the Fire” singer with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. She accepted them in the best way possible — by live-streaming the moment! “Oh my God!” she exclaimed, while filming the flowers. “I’ve never seen anything like that!” She captioned the clip, “Luckiest girl in the world,” and “Love u for real.” Like there was ever any doubt! Head here to take a look back at this incredible pair!

However, despite their lovey dovey relationship, we’re hearing that, after some attempts, they’ve pulled the plug on trying to have a child together. “Blake and Gwen have decided to put plans to have a baby on hold,” an insider told Us Weekly on Feb. 21. “Their feeling is if it happens naturally….great. But they’ve decided not to focus on it for the time being.” They added that although Blake “always wanted children” he is embracing what he does have. “He is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own.” Guess that just means Gwen and her sons will have to fill that void. We’re betting they’re up to the task!