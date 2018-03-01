Global Awards Red Carpet: Liam Payne, Little Mix & More Stars Arrive At The British Event

The inaugural Global Awards are happening today, March 1, and we’ve rounded up the best red — er, blue — carpet photos of all of your fave British celebrities at the big show! See the new pics.

The first-ever Global Awards are going on now at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, England, and you can click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of Liam Payne, Little Mix, Sam Smith, Martin Garrix and more strutting their stuff on the blue carpet!

Liam looked casual-cool in berry turtleneck, navy bomber jacket and white sneakers, while Little Mix (Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall) went all out by wearing twists on the traditional suit! So sexy. 5 Seconds of Summer, Emma Bunton, David Guetta, HRVY, Daisy Lowe and Rudimental were also spotted on the carpet!

The ceremony itself starts at 7:30 PM GMT, and is airing live on Capital TV and Heart TV. Roman Kemp, Rochelle Humes and Myleene Klass are hosting the event, and you can expect performances from Rita Ora and Liam Payne, Sam Smith, Kasabian, Martin Garrix and Andrea Bocelli! See photos from the 2018 Brit Awards red carpet here.

As for the awards, there are sixteen categories. Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Clean Bandit, Coldplay, The Chainsmokers, Take That, Liam Payne, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more of your favorites are all nominated! You can check out the full list of Global Awards nominations here, and be sure to tune in to watch the ceremony.