‘Girl With No Job’ Stars Fired After Racist Tweets & Anti-Muslim Mom Surfaces Online

‘Girl With No Job’ stars, Claudia and Jackie Oshry’s social media show has been canceled after past racist tweets surfaced. The sisters are also under fire for stories about their right-wing commentator mother, Pamela Geller.

Claudia, 23, and Jackie Oshry, 25 — the sisters behind The Morning Breath talk show — shot to fame because of their social media presence and now, their careers are in jeopardy because of just that. Claudia runs the popular “Girl With No Job” Instagram account, while her sister is behind the “Jackie O Problems” Instagram. There’s a debate on the internet as to whether their Oath talk show was canceled because an article shedding light on how their mother, Pamela Geller is a conservative activist, or because past racist and anti-Muslin tweets [seen below] by the Oshry sisters emerged, or both. Social media users discovered the lewd tweets after a Daily Beast article revealed that Claudia and Jackie’s mother is a controversially well-known conservative blogger and anti-Islamist activist, who has been denounced for hate speech. “The Instagram-famous family have gone to great lengths to conceal the identity of their Islamophobic mother,” the publication writes. “[Their mother is an] anti-Islam activist, hate-monger, and diehard Trump supporter.”

Claudia issued the following statement on Wednesday, February 28, after the article was published. The statement read: “We want to be clear to our audience and fans that our political and cultural beliefs are not anti-Muslim or anti-anyone. Our views are separate from our mother’s. Being raised by a single parent, we were taught to make our own choices based on our personal beliefs. We are inspired to think for ourselves and we do. We do not condone discrimination or racist beliefs of any kind.”

Claudia also took to Instagram on the same day to issue a tearful apology in the form of a video.

“Hi guys. Obviously need to address a lot of what happened today, but first and foremost, I just need to apologize,” Claudia said in the video. “Some news broke this morning about who my mom is, and then some really disgusting, vile, stupid tweets of mine resurfaced. I need to just come right out and say how sorry I am. It’s not cool, it’s not funny.”

“I was a dumb kid, I was 16, I thought I was being funny and cool on Twitter, and it’s not,” she continued. “I’m not racist. I can’t believe I even have to say that. But I’m so sorry to anyone who read those tweets and had a reaction and was upset, because you’re totally entitled to that reaction, but it’s so important for you guys to know that that’s not who I am. And if you guys me the opportunity to show you who I am and what I stand for, I would be so grateful. But I understand that these things take time, and what I did was not okay, and I’m so sorry.”

Jackie also posted a screenshot of a written note apology to Instagram. “I want to express my utmost, sincere apologies for the indefensible comments that I’ve said in the past,” she wrote. “That is not a reflection of who I am as a person today and I am truly sorry to everyone I’ve offended and let down. All I can do now is reflect and learn from this experience by showing everyone the good that is in my heart.”

Oath released the following statement about the cancelation of the the show. “‘The Morning Breath,’ an Oath social-media show, is being canceled immediately and we have launched an internal investigation and will take other appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation,” an Oath spokesperson said in a statement. The show was launched in April 2017, and has garnered extreme success in less than a year.

Below are screenshots of the tweets, which feature anti-Muslim views from 2012 and 2014.