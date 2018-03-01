12 Female Millennial Activists In Hollywood Making History Right Now

These young women are not just powerful on-screen — they are changing the world off-screen. From Emma Watson to Millie Bobby Brown, here are the young stars proving the future is female right now.

People who think Millennials are lazy clearly haven’t met these phenomenal women. Young actresses in Hollywood are making a lot of noise these days, fighting for everything from equal pay for women, environmental change, and the safety of students. In a time when there feels like there is so much to fear, Hollywood’s young stars are taking a stand to make for a better tomorrow for themselves, their fans and women across the globe. And considering March is Women’s History month, we thought we’d give those young women their due.

Take for instance Emma Watson. Yes, she’s best known as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies, but since leaving Hogwarts, she has become one of the leading voices in young female activism. Not only is she a UN Goodwill Ambassador and the founder of her own feminist book club, but she is also one of the most vocal leaders of the Time’s Up movement, working to stop harassment and abuse in workplaces across all industries. In fact, she personally donated $1.4 million to the UK branch of the movement, the UK Justice and Equality fund, to ensure the organization would thrive to protect more working women. Of course, she isn’t the only young star pushing for equality for women at work. She’s joined by the likes of Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, and Taylor Swift, who donated $100,000 for the legal defense fund.

But these girls are far from the full list of women making a difference. Scroll through the gallery above and you’ll see how Millie Bobby Brown is tackling bullying with her own charity, how America Ferrera is fighting for DREAMERS, and how Yara Shahidi is on the mission to bring girls together at a young age to discuss how they can make social change in their communities as they grow. Truly, they are working towards a bolder, brighter tomorrow — a future that most definitely will be female!