Will Farrah Abraham Attend ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion After Getting Fired? The Truth

Curious if Farrah Abraham will be sitting in on the ‘Teen Mom: OG’ reunion special? We’ve got your answer!

The answer is: nope, not a chance! Farrah Abraham, 26, won’t be seen when the Teen Mom: OG cast reunites to tape the show’s reunion special after the finale airs. “MTV is not allowing me to attend the reunion, and my dad won’t attend if I don’t go,” Farrah told Us Weekly in a recent interview. However, she added that she “can’t speak” for her mom. Well, that sucks — especially since Farrah was very much a part of the last season despite being fired.

“I wish them all the best with the show. I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star,” Farrah continued while chatting with the outlet. Although she claims she is done with reality TV, apparently Farrah now want’s to take on acting. “I’m focusing on scripted opportunities, but will always enjoy a good reality TV project. I don’t know what the show is doing.” Farrah has all of this to deal with plus she just filed a $6 million dollar lawsuit against MTV/Viacom for breach of contract and damages.

Farrah also believes that the other girls on the show — Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout — don’t bring as money viewers or money as her, they think she’s gone for good.