Dean McDermott Was ‘Upset’ After Tori’s Breakdown: He Had A ‘Difficult Conversation’ With Police

Following Tori Spelling’s breakdown, onlookers spotted her husband Dean McDermott having a tense conversation with the police. See the pics here!

It’s been a rough morning for Tori Spelling, 44. As we previously told you, police reportedly rushed to her home on March 1, after someone called 911 to report that the 90210 actress was having a nervous breakdown. Just moments after cops arrived on the scene, Tori’s husband Dean McDermott, 51, was seen talking with a few officers about the incident.”Dean was seen by neighbors explaining his side of the story to police after they arrived to deal with Tori. He was seen standing on the front porch outside of the home he shares with Tori and their kids, and there were about 8-9 cop cars at the home. Dean looked really upset and uncomfortable, as he was forced to have a difficult conversation with the authorities as to why his wife was in this bad situation,” an eyewitness shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. SEE PICS OF DEAN TALKING TO THE POLICE HERE!

Although we are uncertain of what caused Tori’s breakdown, we do know police are on top of the situation. “We did receive a call to the 21200 block of Mulholland Drive at 7:17 am for a disturbance at the residence where a woman was behaving erratically. Our officers were cautious in approaching the residence since it was unknown whether or not there were any weapons present, but none were discovered. At this point in time, there is a preliminary investigation ongoing at the residence, and our officers are there at the moment taking statements and reviewing any information that they have received regarding this incident,” the Los Angeles Police Department tells HollywoodLife.com. What a relief, right?

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time police were called to the McDermott estate. Just yesterday, Tori called the cops in fear that someone was breaking into her home. Thankfully it was just her husband. Nevertheless, Tori’s alarming behavior is certainly concerning. To our understanding, the actress has been under a lot of pressure. Tori who’s already the mother of five kids — Liam McDermott, Stella McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Finn McDermott, and Beau McDermott, recently made headlines for her financial troubles. Last year, she found herself in and out of court after allegedly failing to pay back a bank loan of $220,000, according to Page Six. So, we can totally understand why she might be feeling extremely stressed out. We’re sending Tori well wishes during this difficult time, and we hope whatever happens, Tori comes out just fine.