Canadian Woman, 23, Reveals She Was Born With ⅔ Of Her Vagina Missing: How I Have Sex

Briana Fletcher was born with a rare condition that causes the reproductive system to be underdeveloped. Learn why a normal sex life for her is difficult.

For many, living with two thirds of your vagina missing is unheard of, but for Briana Fletcher, 23, it's everyday life. Briana, from Nova Scotia, Canada, revealed she was born with MRKH or Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, which causes her reproductive system to be underdeveloped, according to The Daily Mail. Although it is not visible on the outside, inside she is missing her uterus and the upper two thirds of her vaginal canal. Because of this, she is not able to carry a child, and sex is extremely challenging. Briana first realized something wasn't right when she didn't get her period during puberty. "That was the first clue. The doctor attributed it to my low weight. Then over time we investigated more, until I had ultrasounds and MRIs to confirm the absence of my uterus when I was 16," Briana said. Her case was so rare that even her doctor had trouble pinpointing the problem.

Unfortunately, Briana’s condition has had a negative impact on her sex life. “My ex accepted it but liked to use it against me and say I wasn’t a real woman. But, I know I’m a woman whether I have a period or not, so his comments– although rude — weren’t really an issue,” Briana continued. Good for her, right? Briana has since moved on to a new relationship and is now engaged to Erik Meaney. Thankfully, her sexual experiences have gotten better. “I find using lube and taking our time makes intercourse more pleasurable,” Briana stated when asked about her sex life with Erik.

Briana has a very positive outlook on her condition. And although she cannot naturally bear her own children, she has hopes of becoming a mother. “I have the option of a possible uterus transplant, using a surrogate or adopting. I don’t feel that pregnancy equals motherhood,” she said. “Not being able to carry a child does not make you any more or any less of a woman,” she added. It’s beautiful to see how brave Briana is by telling her story. We can only hope that her truth brings comfort to women who have her same condition.