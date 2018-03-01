Camila Cabello & Taylor Swift: New Evidence They May Be Touring Together Has Fans Going Wild

Is Camila Cabello opening for Taylor Swift on her upcoming ‘Reputation’ world tour?! See the tweet that has Camilizers & Swifties freaking out!

Camila Cabello miiiiight be Taylor Swift‘s opening act on her upcoming world tour and both popstars’ fans are losing their minds on Twitter! The frenzy began when Portland’s Live 95.5 posted a photo of an upcoming promotion where fans can win a trip to London to see the two singers in concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22. While the tweet has since been deleted, the image lives on through screenshots. Check out the evidence below!

If you’re not totally convinced the “Havana” songstress will be joining Tay on her Reputation tour, there’s more info to solidify it. “Camila is in final talks to open for bestie Taylor’s tour,” an insider told Us Weekly, who added that the former Fifth Harmony member will be finishing up a short solo tour before hitting the road with her bestie. “It’s 99 percent a done deal.” Eek!

🚨 POP EMERGENCY: It’s confirmed, Camila Cabello WILL be opening up for Taylor Swift on tour!!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LjaB6jPlfP — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) March 1, 2018

Naturally, Camilizers and Swifties are mindblown over the amazing news. “Camila opening for Taylor is the best thing to happen since sliced bread,” one fan reacted. “Camila is really opening for Taylor this is really happening?? This is so HUGE for her I’m shook,” wrote another. Many fans pointed out how big of an opportunity this is for the newly solo (and highly successful) artist. The “Shake It Off” singer helped launch the careers of musicians who have opened for her on previous tours. Shawn Mendes performed on the 1989 world tour from 2014-2015, along with Vance Joy. Ed Sheeran also made waves when he opened on his good pal’s Red world tour from 2013-2014. Honestly, if this doesn’t happen now it’d be just plain cruel.

This wouldn’t be the first time the pair performed at the same venue. During her 1989 tour, the “End Game” singer invited various stars to perform one of their singles with her on different stops of her tour. Lorde, Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez, John Legend, and more famous faces were among the special guests. On Aug. 14, 2015, the headliner brought Fifth Harmony out to perform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. At the time, Camila was still part of the group and performed “Worth It” alongside her band members and Taylor. They all wore matching blue outfits, and Camila even lent one of her own to the 10-time Grammy winner.

The prospect of Camila and Taylor sharing the same stage again is clearly a HUGE deal to their fans. Check out all the best reactions below:

"Confirmed: Camila is opening for Taylor Swift on the Reputation Tour" pic.twitter.com/mN1lFvmSw6 — maya🐍 (@Plaid_ShirtDays) March 1, 2018

Ed Sheeran opened for Taylor’s RED tour, and he blew up…

Shawn Mendes opened for Taylor’s 1989 tour, and he blew up…

Camila opening for Taylor’s reputation tour?! She’s gonna blow up!!! — nancy berman (@nancyberman) March 1, 2018

Camila is really gonna be Taylor's Swift opening act and perform in fucking Wembley. Last time she did there it was in 2015. I'm so overwhelmed. I don't care it's legit — Y. (@cabellolisp) March 1, 2018

Taylor and Camila touring together name a more iconic thing i’ll wait — Sofi (@stuckonkarla) March 1, 2018

Camila opening for Taylor is the best thing to happen since sliced bread — mitchell (@repotation) March 1, 2018

Camila is really opening for Taylor this is really happening?? This is so HUGE for her I’m shook pic.twitter.com/rIhpmGhfmR — Double#1 legend M. (@worldwidemila) March 1, 2018

Taylor and Camila in one concert pic.twitter.com/N4qGJhbpPZ — kyra 🌹 loves camila (@kyrawrgail) March 1, 2018

Taylor and Camila singing Real Friends, a concept. — Lau 🐍🦋 (@movingswiftly) March 1, 2018