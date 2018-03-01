BTS Are The New Global Ambassadors For Puma & We Can’t Hide Our Excitement

Congrats are in order for BTS! The K-pop sensations are showing off the latest Puma designs, and they look good. See pics below!

BTS is not-so-slowy taking over the world with their catchy tunes, their amazing skincare routines, and their cool fashion sense. Now, they can add Puma Global Ambassadors to their list of achievements! According to AllKPop.com, Puma said in a statement, “We’ve had various promotions with BTS as our brand models for 4 years in a row. They will gain even more love as global ambassadors starting this year.” This is huge for the guys, and we are so happy for them!

We love seeing the coordinated and cool outfits that BTS rocks on red carpets and during their fun performances. In the new Puma ads, they are dressed in black and white separates — the looks are cohesive but also show off their unique sense of style. They are modeling tees, sweatshirts, shorts, pants, hats, and sneakers! Basically, we love everything! They look so trendy in the first pics.

Puma has some of our favorite stars as ambassadors — Rihanna has her Fenty X Puma collaboration (her latest New York Fashion Week show was amazing), and Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have also modeled for the brand. Selena has been teasing her new work with Puma on her social channels, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future. BTS joins this esteemed crew and we couldn’t be more thrilled!

HollywoodLifers, we’re so excited the BTS guys are the new faces of Puma!