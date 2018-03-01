Bobbi Kristina Had 2 Miscarriages & Tried To Commit Suicide Twice, Nick Gordon Claims

Nearly three years after Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death, her controversial ex, Nick Gordon, revealed Whitney Houston’s daughter tried to kill herself by slashing her wrists!

Before she passed away in July 2015 after being in a coma for nearly six months, Bobbi Kristina Brown suffered two miscarriages, according to Nick Gordon, 28. Her ex and the man found legally responsible for her death revealed this while talking with DailyMailTV. This wasn’t the first time that Nick opened up about Bobbi’s miscarriages, as he made similar claims in 2016. During this new interview, Nick also said she “self-harmed,” and he claims Whitney Houston’s daughter attempted to commit suicide on two occasions by “cutting deeply into her wrists.”

“If I had somebody tell me this would be a good thing for y’all to separate I would have tried that,” he tells DailyMailTV. “But I just know it was really just us two. Everybody knew [what was going on]. All these family members, all these family members that love and cared for her…everybody knew what was going on and they did nothing. People saw her struggling and nobody did anything.”

Sadly, it didn’t end well for Bobbi Kristina. Nick discovered Bobby Brown’s daughter facedown in the bathtub of her Georgia home. Despite Nick’s attempts at CPR, Bobbi Kristina was unresponsive and doctors put her into a medically induced coma. She died in hospice care nearly six months later. In Sept. 2016, a judge found Nick g “legally responsible” for her death. He was ordered to pay $35 million in a wrongful death suit, an outcome that seemingly didn’t shock him. Nick told DailyMailTV that he knew he would be blamed “from the jump.”

“I think in a case like ours you automatically look at the significant other. And that’s in every case. But then the fact that it’s Whitney Houston’s daughter amplifies it,” he said, before disputing the idea that he was behind Bobbi Kristina’s death. “You know if there was something concrete I think I’d be in cuffs.”

Bobby Brown, 49, doesn’t want to see Nick in cuffs. He wants to see him behind bars – and worse! Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away,” he told Rolling Stone. When asked about how Bobby Brown thinks Nick killed his daughter, he denied the New Edition singer’s accusations.

“You know, I don’t care. He’s wrong and he knows he’s wrong,” Nick told DailyMailTV. “I met the guy. His daughter told him how much she loves me, how much I love her. You know what I was? I was a prince and then I became a pawn, somebody just to point the finger at. Now I won’t stand for it as long as I can fight it.’