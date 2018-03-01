Blac Chyna Cozies Up To YBN Almighty Jay On Another Date — See Hand Holding Pics

Blac Chyna clearly doesn’t care what people think about her and her younger BF, because she was packing on the PDA with him again! See pics of her and YBN Almighty Jay out on a date!

Screw the haters, Blac Chyna is going to date any guy she wants! Rob Kardashian‘s ex went public with her 18-year-old boyfriend, rapper YBN Almighty Jay, with another night marked by intimate PDA. The new couple essentially confirmed their relationship status by strolling hand-in-hand during a romantic date in Studio City on February 28! Chyna and YBN (real name Jay Bradley) looked so happy together, beaming while holding hands. This was actually their second date of the week. They were first spotted going bowling together on February 26 — and totally making out. We’re eager to see how this relationship plays out!

Not everyone’s on board with her romance with the much-younger, up and coming rapper. Ex-fiancé Rob, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, isn’t about her recent string of boyfriends.“Rob is disgusted by Blac’s dating habits and fears for Dream’s well-being,” the source shared with us. “Rob does not like that Blac is with a new young rapper seemingly every other week. Rob does not trust any of these guys around his daughter.”

Rob’s also concerned because her new relationship comes on the heels of her sex tape with another ex, Mechie, leaking. The video showed her giving the rapper a BJ, much to Rob’s dismay. However, he should keep in mind that he has no business telling his ex who she can or cannot date — or have the nerve to get freaked out about having inappropriate content online. After all, he leaked nude photos of Chyna online in July! That’s called revenge porn.