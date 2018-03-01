Blac Chyna ‘Taunts’ Rob Kardashian With Pics Of Her Getting Intimate With New BF YBN Almighty Jay

Rob Kardashian’s ‘upset’ after Blac Chyna has been sending him pics of her & her new man. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HL he’s being sent ‘intimate’ photos.

Rob Kardashian, 30, has not only seen the recently released pics of Blac Chyna, 29, and her new boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, 18, online, he’s also being sent photos of the new couple from his ex herself. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on the mind games that Chyna is playing with Rob. “Chyna is being really vindictive and taunting Rob with this new guy,” our source said. “She’s been sending him pictures of them in bed together kissing and getting intimate — kissing and that kind of thing. So far, she hasn’t sent anything too graphic, but it’s enough to really upset Rob.” Chyna was recently spotted holding hands with her new 18-year-old beau and was all smiles while the cameras snapped on!

Of course, the rest of the Kardashians are trying to get him to cut all contact with her. “His family is rallying around him and urging him to block her, but he’s refusing,” our source added. “He says he has to stay in contact with her because of Dream, but it’s more than that. He doesn’t fully want to let go, and she knows it. Right now, Chyna’s toying with him and trying to get him to snap. It’s what she does. Poor Rob was finally making real progress, and she’s trying to drag him back down to hell.”

We reported earlier how Rob is apparently “disgusted by Blac’s dating habits and fears for Dream’s well-being,” according to a source. Click here to see pics of court documents in the ongoing legal battle between Chyna and the Kardashians.

