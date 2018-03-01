‘Beyond’ Scoop: Oscar Camacho Teases ‘Manipulative’ Diego & ‘Darker’ Episodes Ahead

‘Beyond’ is back! After a brief break, the show returns March 1 for an all-new episode. Oscar Camacho talks EXCLUSIVELY about the darker episodes to come in season 2.

Holden has his hands full with Diego. The two powerful characters went face-to-face in an all-out fight during the Feb. 15 episode. The final moments featured quite the cliffhanger between these two. The Diego drama isn’t over yet, and HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Oscar Camacho about what to expect. Diego’s just getting started, and Oscar teases that the season is only getting “darker” from here. Check out our Q&A below!

HollywoodLife chatted with Oscar ahead of the March 1 episode. The synopsis reads: “Holden and Jeff step up their efforts to learn about Edgar Abbott, and uncover more than they bargained for. Willa turns to Luke for help in understanding what’s going on with Holden – leaving Luke conflicted. Charlie begins to comprehend the danger Diego presents, and has a tense confrontation with a surprising foe. Meanwhile, Diane and Tom struggle with how to continue their work for Agent Borden. And as part of his new role at Hollow Sky, Yellow Jacket pays a visit to Pastor Ian.”

Up until now, Diego hasn’t been in contact with Holden. Are we going to find out more about Diego and how he got his powers over the course of the season?

Oscar Camacho: Yes and no. You get some kind of hints as to why it all happened and how he came about. So, indirectly, not directly. It’s still very open so that the audience can sort of piece it together, but we don’t actually feed it to them.

There’s still so much we don’t know about Oscar, so the show is definitely leaving this guy open to interpretation.

Oscar Camacho: I think one of the executive producers described it best: Diego is based off of Lucifer and that scripture canon. So, however you feel that goes, that’s kind of what I am. It’s definitely something that’s crossed over from the Realm that has a purpose, and it wants to accomplish that by any means necessary.

What’s Oscar’s endgame with Holden?

Oscar Camacho: I think Diego realizes that ultimately Holden, whether Holden realizes it or not, Diego realizes that Holden is the main one in his way to accomplish what Diego wants to do. Diego is already anticipating that and kind of proactively wants to take care of Holden before he gets on to bigger tasks.

The last thing fans saw was Diego and Holden going head-to-head. What happens after that moment?

Oscar Camacho: More. You’ll see more.

Could Diego possibly reach into other areas of Holden’s life to get what he wants?

Oscar Camacho: That’s a definitely a possibility! I think that’s something Diego might be inclined to do.

What can you tease about what’s ahead?

Oscar Camacho: I think in the coming weeks you’ll see Diego realize he’s in a bigger fight than he thought. I think he originally came to Fort Reed just anticipating that Holden was going to be a pushover. He wants to bring the Realm to earth. He wants to bring his dimension and make this dimension his and everything that encompasses in it. He realizes he has to go about it in a different way, and you kind of see him switch tactics, which for a little while might not be so forward, it might be more manipulative.

What are some of the perks of playing a villain?

Oscar Camacho: I love it. As an actor, I like to draw on my experiences and try to personalize everything and so I feel like most times you don’t get to dig deep down into yourself and touch the dark areas within you that I think a lot of people are scared of. But I was able to do that and the writers gave me the opportunity to do that this season. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun to put yourself in a dark place. It will only get darker. I can promise you that.

Is Diego more powerful than Holden?

Oscar Camacho: I think Diego has more tools that he uses at his disposal. I think part of that is because Holden hasn’t found a way to control his powers yet.

Beyond airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.