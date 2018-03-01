Beyonce & Blue Ivy Are Mother/Daughter Goals At ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Event

How cute! Beyonce brought Blue Ivy along as her date to the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ premiere, and it looks like they had SO much fun.

Blue Ivy, 6, is really getting used to being on a red carpet! The daughter of Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, joined her mom at the premiere of Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time where they shared quite possibly the cutest moment ever on the red carpet. Beyonce and Blue shot a boomerang video for Instagram on the carpet right in front of the giant poster background! In the quick video, Beyonce flutters her arms up into the air as if she’s jumping while Blue actually goes for the jump. Both of them are smiling big for the camera, and you can see how truly excited Blue is to be hanging out with her mama!

We also have to point out Blue’s flawless style — she’s the best dressed six year old on the planet! Blue rocked a leather bomber jacket covered in colorful patches over a layered pale pink dress. It also looks like she is wearing black booties to go along with her ensemble! Beyonce went for a colorful vibe, too, looking beautiful in a blue-and-white floral a-line dress with wide bell sleeves. Her best accessory? The vintage inspired sunglasses she wore! Beyonce must have loved her outfit as much as we do, because she posted several shots on her Instagram account. Every day is a photo shoot when you’re Beyonce, right?