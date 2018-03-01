Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine: First Pic Of Newborn Baby Girl Revealed — See Photo

She’s here — and she is absolutely adorable! Adam Levine & Beahti Prinsloo’s newborn baby has officially made her photographic debut, and we cannot get over how sweet she is. See for yourselves here!

What an angel! Behati Prinsloo, 28, gave birth to her and Adam Levine‘s, 38, second child together on Feb. 15, and a snap of the family’s newest addition has finally arrived! Geo Grace Levine is nestled in car seat in the first pic of the child and we can’t stop looking at it! She was visiting the doctor with her mama in Beverly Hills when onlookers got a super-rare peek at the newborn. Although the photo’s quality isn’t top-of-the-line, we can tell this little one is totally adorable! Click here to see more of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

On Feb. 21, Behati teased the first-ever image of Geo. Although the image didn’t include her face, fans did get a peek at her precious newborn toes! “Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18,” she wrote. “She’s got her dad’s toes.” So cute! Behati and Adam are already the proud parents of Dusty Rose Levine, 1, and we couldn’t be happier for the newly expanded fam. “What do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly,” Adam told Ryan Seacrest when discussing parenting just three weeks after welcoming Dusty in 2017. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

The model announced she was expecting again back in September with a sweet mirror selfie featuring her budding baby bump. “Round 2,” she captioned the photo, which showed her rocking a bikini. Since then, Adam and Behati were vocal about their excitement for baby number two. And when Adam revealed on The Ellen Show that they’d be having another girl, he adorably couldn’t stop smiling! Although we’re totally loving this photo, we can’t wait to see more pics of the bundle of joy soon!