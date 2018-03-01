‘American Idol’ Performers: Bebe Rexha, Toni Braxton & More To Duet With Finalists

Well, this is exciting! ‘American Idol’ has locked down three huge names to perform with their finalists later this season.

American Idol premieres on Sunday, March 11 as a rebooted version of the competitive singing show. While the contestants have a way to go before the final episodes, ABC has already announced who will be joining the top 24 on stage! The artists are Bebe Rexha, 28, Toni Braxton, 50, and Luis Fonsi, 39, as reported by our sister site, Variety. Other artists that have been tapped to perform are Train‘s lead singer, Pat Monahan, 49, Andy Grammer, 34, Lea Michele, 31, and Allen Stone, 30. Now that’s a pretty big line up!

The show will also have “mentors” kind of like it’s rival, The Voice. Bobby Bones, a radio personality/singer, has already stepped into his role. For now, we’ll have to wait to find out if any other incredible names will be joining the show for the final performances. Oh, and we’ll have to wait and see if any additional mentors will be added! While American Idol premieres on Sunday, it will also air on Monday nights, too.

Make sure you stay tuned to HollywoodLife for all of the latest news and updates on American Idol. We’ll be recapping weekly, so we’ll have everything you need to be in the know!