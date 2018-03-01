Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Admits He’s Been Sleeping On Shawn Mendes & Ellen’s Face Says It All

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon dished on his ultimate celebrity crushes on ‘Ellen’, including a very important new one: Shawn Mendes! Watch his hilarious interview here.

Sure, the Winter Olympics are a big deal, but Ellen DeGeneres had more important things to talk about when she sat down with Adam Rippon on her March 1 show. Ellen asked the Bronze medalist figure skater who he’s currently crushing. The openly gay fan-favorite Olympian listed several guys he wants to date. “I feel like a solid answer is Jake Gyllenhaal,” he told Ellen. I used to have a really huge crush on Harry Styles,” he said, trailing off and putting his head in his hands. Ellen couldn’t stop laughing at what was likely about to be a very dramatic statement.

“…here’s the thing,” he said. “I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes. Not literally. I didn’t realize how cute he was. I know Harry will be upset,” he said, as the audience roared with laughter. “I know, love is a funny thing,” he quipped. Ellen was visibly confused by the whole “sleeping on” thing, and Adam had to explain to her what it meant. So good!

We get it. Shawn is super cute! Unfortunately, Ellen had promised to set him up with one of his crushes, but unfortunately, as Ellen pointed out, none of them are gay. She suggested trying to date someone who looks like them. “People have told me that. I can do that,” he said, laughing.

Plus, he’s got some competition when it comes to Shawn. The “Stitches” singer has been linked to hotties like Hailey Baldwin and Camila Cabello! No word on if he’s actually dating one of these lovely ladies, but he’d be lucky even be graced by their presences! Our bet right now is on Camila; they were spotted holding hands. Sorry, Adam.