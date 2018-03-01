ACM Awards 2018 Nominations: Luke Bryan, Maren Morris & More
And the nominees are…. see the FULL list of nominations fort he 2018 ACM Awards!
The 2018 ACM Awards will take place on April 15 on CBS. Nominations were announced on Thursday, March 1 on the show’s official Twitter account. Not only were the nominations announced, but it was also revealed that the one and only Reba McEntire, 62, will be hosting the live show! Now back to the nominees: Chris Stapleton, 39, leads the charge with a total of eight nominations. Thomas Rhett, 27, comes in second with six noms. Congrats, guys!
Speaking of congrats — both Miranda Lambert, 34, and Maren Morris, 27, have four nominations each. Plus, country’s favorite couple, Tim McGraw, 50, and Faith Hill, 50, have received their first nomination as a duo. Now that sounds like a reason to celebrate! Check out the full list of nominees below and be sure to tune in on April 15 when the show happens live from Las Vegas!
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
RaeLynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
New Vocal Duo of Group of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Little Big Town — Breaker
Jon Pardi — California Sunrise
Chris Stapleton — From A Room: Vol. 1
Old Dominion — Happy Endings
Thomas Rhett — Life Changes
Single of the Year
Little Big Town — “Better Man”
Sam Hunt — “Body Like A Back Road”
Chris Stapleton — “Broken Halos
Midland — “Drinkin’ Problem”
Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name The Dogs”
Song of the Year
Sam Hunt — “Body Like a Back Road”
Keith Urban — “Female”
Miranda Lambert — “Tin Man”
Chris Stapleton — “Whiskey and You”
Video of the Year
Dierks Bentley — “Black”
Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”
Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”
Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”
Miranda Lambert — “We Should Be Friends”
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Vocal Event of the Year
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
“What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina