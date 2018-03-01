ACM Awards 2018 Nominations: Luke Bryan, Maren Morris & More

And the nominees are…. see the FULL list of nominations fort he 2018 ACM Awards!

The 2018 ACM Awards will take place on April 15 on CBS. Nominations were announced on Thursday, March 1 on the show’s official Twitter account. Not only were the nominations announced, but it was also revealed that the one and only Reba McEntire, 62, will be hosting the live show! Now back to the nominees: Chris Stapleton, 39, leads the charge with a total of eight nominations. Thomas Rhett, 27, comes in second with six noms. Congrats, guys!

Speaking of congrats — both Miranda Lambert, 34, and Maren Morris, 27, have four nominations each. Plus, country’s favorite couple, Tim McGraw, 50, and Faith Hill, 50, have received their first nomination as a duo. Now that sounds like a reason to celebrate! Check out the full list of nominees below and be sure to tune in on April 15 when the show happens live from Las Vegas!

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

RaeLynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Duo of Group of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Little Big Town — Breaker

Jon Pardi — California Sunrise

Chris Stapleton — From A Room: Vol. 1

Old Dominion — Happy Endings

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Thomas Rhett — Life Changes

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Single of the Year

Little Big Town — “Better Man”

Sam Hunt — “Body Like A Back Road”

Chris Stapleton — “Broken Halos

Midland — “Drinkin’ Problem”

Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Song of the Year

Sam Hunt — “Body Like a Back Road”

Keith Urban — “Female”

Miranda Lambert — “Tin Man”

Chris Stapleton — “Whiskey and You”

Video of the Year

Dierks Bentley — “Black”

Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”

Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”

Miranda Lambert — “We Should Be Friends”

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

“What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina