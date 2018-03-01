2018 Warped Tour Takes Us Back In Time With Lineup Reveal: Sum 41, Simple Plan & More

The Vans Warped Tour is coming to an end in 2018, but its going out with a memorable bang. Sum 41, Simple Plan and more have signed up and we’ve got the nostalgic lineup.

What year is it? Oh yeah, it’s 2018 but we’re going in a total throwback machine for the 24th and final Vans Warped Tour presented by Journeys. Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan, All Time Low, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, Less Than Jake, Underoath, We The Kings, The Used, Tonight Alive are all on board for the ride and Canadian rockers Sum 41 is getting back together for one last Warped hurrah at the July 17th Toronto tour stop. “Since the idea for # Sum41 actually happened at a 1996 @ vanswarpedtour date in Toronto, it’s only fitting that we come back + play it one last time. See you skumfuks on Tuesday, July 17 at @ budweiserstage in Toronto,” the band wrote on its Twitter account shortly after the lineup was announced on March 1.

Founder Kevin Lyman announced on Nov. 15, 2017 that this year’s tour would be the last. Emo Twitter mourned the news at the time, but now that the lineup and tour dates are out, fans are totally stoked for one last Warped Tour. Even the bands from the past are thrilled to get back together to celebrate all that the tour has meant to them. “When we heard that 2018 would be the final year of @ VansWarpedTour, we knew we had to come back one last time. We’ll see you this Summer! [June 21 – July 10],” The Used posted to their Twitter page.

The Vans Warped Tour was founded back in 1995 and brought us such then-up and coming acts as No Doubt, Katy Perry, Green Day and Eminem when the tour was in its heyday. The longest running roadshow helped bring nascent acts from punk, metal, reggae, rap, and more from city to city and it’s all coming to a grand end in 2018. Some of the bands are playing only select dates while others will be on the full 38 city tour. It kicks off on June 21 in Pomona, CA and wraps up on Aug. 5 in West Palm Beach, FL. You can check out the list of cities, see the full lineup and buy tickets by clicking here.