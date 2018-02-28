Missing The Olympics? Get Your Winter Games Fix All In One Place: Bobsledding, Skiing & More

Now that the Olympics are over, it’s time for YOU to try out what the pros do! From curling to skiing, to even bobsledding, this destination is perfect for winter fun!

If you’re like most of the world, your eyes were probably glued to the TV throughout most of February. With the Winter Olympics only coming along every four years, 2018 was a very special year for winter sports fans! To keep that Olympic spirit going strong, even though the Games officially ended on Feb. 25, all you have to do is take a vacay! Turns out, one of the most iconic Olympic destinations in the world is right in our backyard — and it doesn’t hurt that ALL winter Olympians train here either. If you haven’t heard of Lake Placid, New York, you’re about to fall in love!

For those of you who don’t know (and no judging because I didn’t know either), Lake Placid was the site of not one but TWO Winter Olympics — the 1932 and the 1980 games. In fact, the historic “Miracle On Ice” hockey game, where the Americans beat the Russians, took place here too. So basically, if you love the Olympics and you love winter activities, Lake Placid should definitely be on your radar. My boyfriend Antonio and I recently took a trip there and we had a blast trying everything from curling to skiing to bobsledding — all in the facilities where the Olympians still practice to this day! Click here to see pics from the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Living in Manhattan, it's not easy to participate in winter sports like skiing or snowboarding, so Antonio and I were thrilled to learn that Lake Placid is only a five-hour drive from the city.

Once we arrived in Lake Placid, the adventuring began!

We got to try curling inside the Herb Brooks Arena, which was actually super fun. While we weren’t playing on the same rink where the Miracle on Ice occurred, we were in the same arena, just on a smaller rink. We also took a tour of the Olympic Museum and learned all about Lake Placid’s Olympic history — TBH, it was fascinating! Any winter activity you can think of, Lake Placid has it. We could only do so much, but we had fun skiing on Whiteface Mountain, ice skating on the Olympic speed skating rink, bobsledding (highly recommend) at Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Bobsled Run, and going to the top of the Ski Jumping Complex — the views were insane!

Aside from Park City, Utah, Lake Placid is the only place in the country with bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton tracks in use for competitions. So if bobsledding is on your bucket list, Lake Placid is pretty much THE place to go! You can also try your hand at snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice fishing, toboggan rides, and dog sled rides. What we were happy to find is that there’s also a lively nightlife with plenty of bars and restaurants to enjoy too. And if you’re like me, you’re definitely going to want to take advantage of the High Peaks Resort Salon & Spa!

Pro tip: if you decide to bring your own sports equipment, make sure your car has enough room for storage.

