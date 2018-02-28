Suge Knight: 5 Things To Know About The Man Allegedly Involved In Biggie & Tupac’s Murders

Here’s everything you need to know about Suge Knight, the imprisoned record producer portrayed on USA’s ‘Unsolved’ series.

1.) Suge Knight, 52, is best known as the co-founder and CEO of Death Records. His real name is Marion Hugh Knight Jr., and he was born and raised in Compton, California. Death Records was started by Suge, Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. Rap group N.W.A.’s former manager, Jerry Heller, allegedly accused Suge and his friends of allegedly threatening him and rapper Eazy-E with lead pipes to get them to release both Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. from both the group N.W.A. and their label, Ruthless Records.

2.) Suge basically started the east coast vs. west coast rap feud. The feud sparked when Suge dissed Sean “Diddy” Combs on television during the Source Awards in August 1995. At the time Diddy was known as Puff Daddy and he had just launched his label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in 1993. “Anyone out there who wanna be a recording artist and wanna stay a star, but don’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing, come to Death Row,” Suge said at the Source Awards, which was followed by boos from the audience. You can watch the video below:

3.) Many theories suggest that Suge was somehow involved in the murder of Biggie Smalls. Biggie was shot and killed in Los Angeles, California on March 9, 1997 — just six months after Tupac was shot on September 7, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tupac died five days later on September 13. In 2011, former LAPD detective Greg Kading released a book (“Murder Rap”) flat-out accusing Suge of having Biggie shot and killed as revenge for Tupac’s death. This theory has never been verified or confirmed. A second theory suggested by another former detective, Russell Poole, claims that Suge is the one who had Tupac killed before he could leave Death Row records for another. This theory has never been verified either.

4.) Suge is currently in jail awaiting trial for a murder charge. In January 2015, Suge was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed his friend, Terry Carter, the co-founder of Heavyweight Records. Suge turned himself in to the LAPD the day after the accident and was arrested on suspicion of murder. The murder trial was set for January 8, 2018 but has yet to begin as of the date this article was published.

5.) He’s suffering from a handful of health issues. As he sits in prison waiting for his trial, he has been hospitalized a number of times. The first time he claimed he was suffering from blindness, which led to him firing his lawyers due to lack of proper health care. That same month he collapsed in court after the judge set his bail for $25 million. In March 2017 he was hospitalized again, this time for blood clots.