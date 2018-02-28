Sufjan Stevens: 5 Things To Know About The Singer/Songwriter Performing At The 2018 Oscars

Sufjan Stevens will be performing his Oscar-nominated song ‘Mystery of Love’ during the big award show! Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Sufjan Stevens, 42, will be taking to the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, and we’ve rounded up five fast facts to help you get to know the singer/songwriter. Here’s everything you need to learn ahead of the huge night!

1. Sufjan Stevens’ career spans nearly 20 years. He released his debut album A Sun Came in 2000, and later found widespread success with his 2005 record Illinois. His music is typically categorized as indie folk, alt rock, baroque pop and electronica. You can listen to some of his most popular songs via Spotify below.

2. He received his first Academy Award nomination in 2018. This year, he’s up for Best Original Song for “Mystery of Love,” which appears in the movie Call Me by Your Name. His songs have also been in Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Demolition and the Oscar-winning movie Little Miss Sunshine. Be sure to tune in Sunday for his performance of the song!

3. Sufjan Stevens is a multi-instrumentalist. He plays the banjo, guitar, piano, drums and xylophone, to name just a few. He also studied the English horn and oboe in school.

4. His first name is pronounced SOOF-yahn. It’s a Persian name that means “comes with a sword”. Learn it! Know it!

5. Basically, Sufjan Stevens an interesting guy. He has a Masters of Fine Arts from The New School in New York City, has worked on two ballets for the New York City Ballet, created a classical project called Planetarium based on the solar system and released a Christmas-themed hip-hop mixtape. We’re exhausted just thinking about all of his projects!