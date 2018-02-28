Mackenzie McKee: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Teen Mom’ Replacing Farrah Abraham

Mackenzie McKee is officially replacing Farrah Abraham on ‘Teen Mom OG!’ Here are five things you need to know about the young mother!

Mackenzie McKee is heading to Teen Mom OG! The 23-year-old mom will officially be joining the cast on the heels of Farrah Abraham‘s firing from the series. But even though she’s a new face to OG, she’s no stranger to the Teen Mom audience. Here’s everything you need to know about Mackenzie!

1. She started on 16 & Pregnant before joining Teen Mom 3. She was the center of 16 & Pregnant‘s fourth season opener. At the time, Mackenzie was a 16-year-old cheerleader form Miami, Oklahoma dating and expecting her first child with Josh McKee. During her junior year of high school, she gave birth to her son Gannon McKee via C-section. The couple then continued their journey on Teen Mom 3 in 2013.

2. She and husband Josh McKee have three kids together. The couple got married on Aug. 17, 2013. At that time, they already had son Gannon together, but on Feb. 7, 2014, Mackenzie gave birth to a girl named Jaxie Taylor. The pair welcomed their third child, Broncs Weston on Aug. 14, 2016.

3. She has Type 1 Diabetes. While on 16 & Pregnant, viewers witnessed how her illness complicated her pregnancy. In 2013, she revealed via Twitter that she thought she “almost died” after her blood sugar levels dropped substantially. In 2016, TMZ reported that she had been hospitalized due to diabetic complications.

After ten minutes of freaking out over the ink needle the tattoo artist said “aren’t you a diabetic and take 5 shots everyday” 😂. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) February 27, 2018

4. Her mom has stage 4 brain cancer. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Mackenzie’s mom Angie Douthit had been diagnosed with brain cancer. The Teen Mom star opened up to Us Weekly about what it was like finding out her mother was sick. “She is the healthiest person I know. Eats healthier than me. Always organic. Doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink, she is a school teacher so has no money. She runs marathons and works out two to three times a day. This does not run in our family,” she told the magazine on Jan. 3. “I am so sad. I can barely breathe. I can not lose her. She did ask that I blog her whole journey and make a documentary in case something does happen we will always have that. I know God will use her to speak to others.”

This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/1U6vc3qdoQ — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

5. She and Farrah have clashed before. When the news broke that MTV would be replacing Farrah, she responded by saying she was the show’s “biggest star.” “You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series,” she told Us Weekly. But this isn’t the first time she had something not so nice to say about the other women. In 2015, she called Mackenzie a “mooch” after a report claimed that the star created a crowd funding profile asking people to donate money so she can get breast implants. When we spoke to Mackenzie about Farrah’s comments, she told HollywoodLife.com this: “I hope one day you [Farrah] can find peace in your heart to actually have positive things to say about others. I hope you one day realize that doing porn isn’t the best thing for your daughter.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Mackenzie on Teen Mom OG?