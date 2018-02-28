Trey Songz Accused Of Punching & Choking A Woman: Reportedly 1 Witness Away From Arrest

Trey Songz has been accused of assaulting a woman at a house party during All-Star Weekend, and is thisclose to being arrested, according to an attorney.

Trey Songz, 33, has been accused of punching and choking a woman during an altercation at a Hollywood Hills home that Trey rented rented for All-Star Weekend, according to her attorney Lisa Bloom. “He called her names, choked her and repeatedly punched her in the face. Several people were present and no one helped her,” Bloom and her client said in a statement via the LA Times. “When she took out her phone to call an Uber to get out of there, he threw her phone off a cliff to prevent her from leaving. She took out a second phone and he threw that off the cliff as well.”

The woman and the R&B singer have reportedly been “friends for years,” per Bloom, and the alleged altercation over the Feb. 16-18 weekend began when “the victim began talking to one of his friends.” Trey and the woman then apparently had a heated exchange, which turned physical. The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to the outlet that detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident involving Trey. The woman is reportedly suffering from headaches and bruising following the alleged altercation, according to Bloom. See photos of shocking celebrity arrests here.

Now, Bloom has tweeted an update: she and the woman went to a second interview with police to discuss the allegations, and they are apparently one witness away from having Trey taken in. See her tweet:

Went with my client today for her second police interview re her allegations that Trey Songz choked and punched her earlier this month.

Many were present. We need just one to have a conscience and step forward as a witness.

Contact me here confidentially: https://t.co/KQL8kmltb5 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Trey tweeted “This too shall pass” on Feb. 21:

This too shall pass. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 21, 2018

