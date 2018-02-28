Travis Scott ‘Wanted To Spoil’ Kylie With Ferrari After She Gave Him The Best Present, Stormi

Travis Scott thinks Kylie Jenner’s $1.4 million Ferrari push present was ‘the least he could buy her’ after she brought Stormi Webster into the world.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is now the proud owner of a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari thanks to Travis Scott, 25, but we’re hearing the car was more than she was expecting for a push present. “Travis had promised Kylie a push present, but she wasn’t expecting something this amazing! Ferraris are Kylie’s absolute favorite car—Tyga bought her a white 458 for her birthday, which blew her away—but, a Ferrari LaFerrari is in a whole other league,” a source close to the lip-kit mogul tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But the gift was nothing compared to bringing Stormi Webster into the world. “Travis told her it’s the least he could buy her seeing as she has given him the best present he could ever dream of: their daughter Stormi,” our insider added. “Travis wanted to spoil Kylie and give her something that wasn’t ‘baby related’… something just for her to remind her that she’s still a hot 20-year-old, and not just a mom.”

Unfortunately not everyone is a fan of the elaborate gift. Earlier this week, People reported that Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian think the car is the “most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever.” But they may have a point. “[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth,” the source continued, adding that her family thinks she shouldn’t be flaunting her stuff as much now that she’s a mom.

But we’ve also heard that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn’t been spending much time behind the wheel of her new ride. “Her issue with the luxe new whip is that she can’t fit her baby car seat in it, which Kylie finds hilarious,” a source close to Kylie shared with us, adding that she’s currently shopping for a safety seat that will fit inside the Italian sports car. Safety first!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s push present?