Tiny Caught T.I. Watching Ashley Graham’s Twerking Video & Her Reaction Will Shock You

Ashley Graham’s latest twerk video inspired Tiny to show off her moves for T.I., and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why it led to a passionate night!

After watching Ashley Graham’s latest twerk video, that was posted to Instagram on Feb. 28, it’s clear she’s a dancing queen. The Sports Illustrated model’s moves were so good that even rapper T.I. has taken notice. “Tiny walked in on Tip watching Ashely Graham’s twerking video, but instead of getting jealous she sat down and they watched it together again. They both think Ashely is gorgeous, but Tiny definitely twerks it better. There’s just no contest. But, watching Ashley do her thing got Tiny twerking for Tip. It led to them having a very wild time together, Tiny is still smiling,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How NSFW is that?!

While Tiny’s reaction is certainly surprising, their steamy romance on the other hand, is not. Since rekindling their relationship following Tip’s alleged infidelity, the couple have kept it hot and heavy in the bedroom. Back in December, Tiny took the stage during Xscape’s show in Columbia, SC, to let fans know what really goes on behind closed doors with her hubby. “Y’all know I am dealing with a king, right? So, in my bedroom, we like to keep it hood and sexy,” Tiny said before doing some raunchy twerking.

Unlike most couples, Tiny and T.I.’s alleged affairs keep their romance alive. As we previously reported, Tiny’s flirty relationship with Floyd Mayweather has heated up their sex life. “Floyd is still a sore point for T.I. Tiny swears she never had anything with Floyd, but Tip doesn’t fully buy it. The funny thing is his jealousy is actually kind of good for their sex life because Tiny gets turned on when he gets territorial over her,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And, the same goes for Tiny when T.I.’s ex fling Bernice Burgos is mentioned. After almost running into Bernice at NYFW, Tiny planned a romantic night at a five star Atlanta hotel to help T.I. forget about it. Of course it all sounds kind of extreme, but hey, whatever makes them happy!