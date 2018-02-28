‘The Looming Tower’ Stars: Why Now Is The Right Time To Explore The Buildup To 9/11

The first episodes of Hulu’s ‘The Looming Tower’ are now streaming. HollywoodLife talked to the cast about tackling the tough subject of what happened in the years right before the devastating 9/11 attacks.

Hulu is heading down the road to 9/11 with its new political thriller The Looming Tower. The 10-episode series is based off Lawrence Wright’s book The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11, which won the Pulitzer Prize. The Looming Tower stars Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, Tahar Rahim, Michael Stuhlbarg, Wrenn Schmidt, Virginia Kull, Bill Camp, Mark Hildreth, and more. HollywoodLife spoked EXCLUSIVELY with Virginia and Mark at the show’s NYC premiere on Feb. 15. It’s been 17 years since the 9/11 attacks, and The Looming Tower seeks to explore the events and decisions that inevitably preceded the attacks.

“I feel very humbled to be a part of it and very privileged to get to tell a small part of this story,” Virginia, who plays Kathy Shaughnessy, a member of the 1-9 team for the FBI, told HollywoodLife. “I think that it’s something that’s so emotionally loaded for people that I think people want to find a way to talk about it and share their experiences. It was so strange talking with people with the cast members realizing that I haven’t even processed my own experience of it. It was so long ago, and I wasn’t living in New York City. I was a college student at the time. To just open up a dialogue where everyone can acknowledge the magnitude in which the world changed that day, I feel really grateful to be a part of a project that will maybe have some amazing conversations going forward.”

Mark added that the world is still feeling the impact of the 9/11 attacks nearly two decades later. “The reality is, the 9/11 attacks changed everything about this country and everything about our world. It changed our foreign policies… It’s probably as relevant as it ever was because we’re struggling. Let’s be honest, we’re not doing so well, and a lot of that goes back to this.”

The show doesn’t just track the rise of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, it takes a closer look into the rivalry between the CIA and FBI, which may have accidentally set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. Mark, who plays one of the FBI’s counterterrorism agents working on John O’Neill’s team, noted: “It’s easy to forget that these were regular people like you and me trying to deal with this situation. They’re no different than us. We tried to show the gray. We didn’t try to make it like there’s good guys and bad guys. There’s good guys who screwed up, and there’s bad guys who had families, too.”

The Looming Tower is now streaming on Hulu.

