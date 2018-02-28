‘The Bachelor’s Shocking Finale Twist: Arie Reportedly Dumps Winner & Starts Dating Runner-Up

This WILL be the most dramatic ending in ‘Bachelor’ history! After the finale, Arie dumps his winner and starts dating his runner-up, according to a new report!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. reportedly changed his mind on which girl, Becca Kufrin or Lauren Burnham, he wanted to be with AFTER The Bachelor ended! The 36-year-old reportedly got down on one knee, like usual, during the finale, but he’s no longer with the woman he popped the question to, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that he broke up with his winner just weeks after they got engaged — then hopped on a plane to win back the runner-up! “Arie has a change of heart,” a show insider tells the publication. “He began to think he’d picked the safer option.” To risk spoiling to much, we will NOT be revealing which girl was which. However, it will all play out during the finale and After the Final Rose specials on March 5 and March 6.

It’s no surprise that Arie would be wishy-washy when it came to his decision. After all, he took the Ben Higgins route and said “I love you” to BOTH Becca and Lauren during their respective fantasy suite dates. However, as we’ll see on Monday, he did come to a decision during filming last year, only to reportedly change his mind after the show premiered. “He realized who he really wanted to be with and really loved,” Us’ source continues. “He just couldn’t stop thinking about the other woman.” Arie’s original fiance was “shocked” by his decision to call it quits, according to the mag.

Arie’s switch-up is also being reported by Life & Style. “The winner is absolutely devastated,” their source claims. “Around two or three months ago, he was having doubts about her being the one and decided to end it. And he didn’t want to wait until the live After the Final Rose special to do it.” Looks like Arie is going to have to turn to Jason Mesnick for advice on this one! In 2009, Jason broke up with his original choice, Melissa Rycroft, to start dating runner-up Molly Malaney. They were married in Feb. 2010 and are still together to this day.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Arie will pick on The Bachelor?