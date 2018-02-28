Taylor Swift took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of her cats but there was one very special Selena Gomez pic seen in the background. Watch it here!

BFFs Forever! Taylor Swift‘s adorable Instagram video of her cats, Meredith and Olivia, included an Easter egg of a sweet Selena Gomez, 25, picture and we are absolutely loving it! There’s been some speculation as to whether or not the singers are still friends since Selena’s reunion with Justin Bieber, 24, (we all know Tay’s not too fond of the Biebs!) but Taylor’s vid definitely proves they’re still as close as can be! “In this house, there is no correct or incorrect way to relax,” Taylor captioned the amusing clip. The video is focused on the funny positions of the cats, but a clear framed smiling photo of Tay and Sel makes an appearance right behind Olivia and we couldn’t be happier for them!

While it’s great to know Justin hasn’t come between the friends, we already kinda had a feeling that was the case since Selena pulled off a similar sneaky tactic in her music video for the song, “Bad Liar.” She also posted a sweet clip that featured her and her best blonde buddy to Instagram on Taylor’s birthday back in Dec. along with a loving message.

Taylor and Selena’s friendship may still be going strong but we’re not sure if Taylor’s feelings about Justin remain the same or if she’s making like Selena, and giving him another chance. It’s no secret that there was a time when Taylor was friends with Justin but it seems like forever ago and after everything Taylor witnessed Selena going through during her and Justin’s rough breakup, we’re not sure she’s ready to forgive him. Only time will tell but we’re glad to see two friends still supporting each other no matter who they date!