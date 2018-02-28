Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: The Insane Lengths She Goes To Keep Their Romance Private, Source Says

Taylor Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn for nearly a year now yet they’ve barely been pictured together. A new report details how they keep their romance so private.

Unlike previous romances, Taylor Swift, 28, has been remarkably private about her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, 27. Although they were first reported to be dating in the spring of 2017, there have been next to zero sightings of the pair together. Despite the fact that he lives an ocean away from her, the singer has made plenty of trips to see him in London without the public knowing about it according to a new report. “Taylor has been in the UK a LOT more than people know,” an insider tells E! News. “She has the entire routine down pat now.”

Their spy says that Taylor flies into the UK on a private jet and goes straight to a car with blacked out windows that takes her to Joe’s place in North London. That way she doesn’t go through any busy airport terminals and risk getting caught by the paparazzi or the public. The source says that the couple mainly spends time at his place and “people just won’t see her.” The insider adds that, “Unless you’re part of her inner circle, you wouldn’t know when she is or isn’t here. She barely leaves a trace.”

We’ve only had a few quick glimpses of Taylor and Joe’s romance. Their first sighting came on June 5, 2017 when the couple was photographed via a paparazzi long lens having breakfast together on a balcony in Taylor’s hometown of Nashville. She was caught on video by fans at a Jingle Ball concert in Dec. of 2017 in the audience hugging and dancing along with her sweetie. They were papped holding hands on her Dec. 13 birthday when having a rare date night out in NYC, but other than those few sightings we still have barely any photographic evidence of their relationship. However, Taylor’s songs sure seem to be giving plenty of love to her actor hottie. The song “Gorgeous” off of her Reputation album is widely believed to be a love letter about him and she eludes to a happy romance in several other tunes.

