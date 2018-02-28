T-Pain Low-Key Reveals He’s Married & Fans Are Shook By This Revelation

Wait, raise your hand if you knew T-Pain… The rapper just dropped the news and the internet can’t handle it! See the epic reactions from stunned fans!

T-Pain, 32, is a one woman man. The “Buy You A Drank” singer is married! — But, let us clarify that this is not recent news… kind of. T-Pain’s actually been married to his wife Amber Najm, since 2003. However, most people didn’t know until he tweeted about his nightly routine on February 27. And, it wasn’t just any ole tweet. The internet is now declaring the rapper and his wife’s marriage as “relationship goals.” Why, you ask? — Well, the fact that T-Pain said he and Amber lay in bed and watch cat gifs all night, completely sold the internet.

“My marriage has turned into a nightly routine of my wife and I running down the list of reasons we should go to bed early so we can wake up and get shit done the next day, then by the 675th cat gif on reddit we both yell “how the fuck is it 3am?!” Worth it. I love her,” T-Pain tweeted. After his revelation, Twitter immediately flooded with wild fan reactions — Some were confused because they didn’t know he was married, while others became obsessed with his cat gif obsession.

One of the best reactions had to be a fan who actually quoted lyrics from his hit, “Can’t Believe It”. The fan asked, “Wife??” before writing, “I swear one day T-Pain is singing about putting her in the mansion somewhere in Wiscansin then you blink and he’s married.” The fan hashed up a great point, because what’s even more jarring is that T-Pain was off the market long before his hit singles “In Luv Wit A Stripper” and “Bartender” came out in 2005 and 2007. On the tracks, T-Pain sings/raps about being with other women. T-Pain and his wife have three children together — A daughter, Lyriq and sons Muziq and Kaydnz Kodah.

Check out his tweet, and the fan reactions below!

