Scott Disick ‘Jealous’ Of Younes Bendjima & It’s Taking A Toll On His Relationship With Kourtney

Scott Disick is not thrilled about Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima and doesn’t want to accept the fact that she found happiness again. Get the details.

Eek! Scott Disick, 34, is still not ready to come to terms with ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s serious relationship with Younes Bendjima, 24, after thinking it wouldn’t last. “Scott is still insanely jealous of Younes,” an insider told E! News. “He just can’t come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has found true happiness with someone else.” The couple are still going strong after a year of dating and even though they have a big age difference between them (14 years!), they seem to be happier than ever.

Despite Scott’s unpleasant feelings about Kourtney’s relationship with Younes, he’s been seeing a younger love of his own. The father-of-three has been happily dating Sofia Richie, 19, but he just “can’t deal with someone else having Kourtney.” The jealousy is definitely affecting things between him and the mother of his children. “It makes things between them tense and unpredictable,” the insider continued. “Kourtney never knows when he is going to fly off the handle or go nuts about something. Scott just never thought it would last this long with Younes or become so serious. Nobody really did.”

Scott’s feelings were brought up by Kourtney during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which she talked about a rough phone call she had with him. They fought about Younes and Scott even hung up after she confirmed he was her boyfriend. “Scott is hurt she chose someone else and it really bothers him,” the insider further revealed. “He can’t control his emotions about it and lets it all out.”