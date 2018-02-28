Safaree Samuels Responds To Rumors He Leaked His Own Nude Pics In 1st Interview Since Drama

In his first interview since his nude photos leaked, Safaree Samuels is opening up about the scandal, and finally reveals whether or not he actually released the pics himself.

Despite all the hype around his naked pics, Safaree Samuels insists he did NOT leak the photos himself for publicity. Two days after the photos had people majorly buzzing on Twitter, the rapper appeared on Power 105.1’s morning show, The Breakfast Club, and addressed the rumor that he released the pics himself. “This is the first time I even left my crib since it happened,” Safaree admitted. “It’s not something I want out there, you know what I’m saying? My nieces, they follow me, they watch everything I do, and my mom and my sisters….” Later on, he clarified, “I would NEVER, ever [leak my own picture]. Why, randomly, now, would I say…I’m going to do that?”

Safaree explained that he took the photo himself and saved it to his Snapchat without even sending it to anyone, so he’s not even sure how it got out there. He was actually shooting a video when the pics were leaked, but realized something was up when he saw his phone blowing up with messages. The response to the photos has been positive, but Safaree doesn’t even care about all the praise he’s getting. “It’s overwhelming,” he admitted. “My phone…I’ll let you look through my DMs. I want people to chill. Like, you all are really going crazy with the DMs and stuff.”

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Safaree has been getting crazy requests — from marriage proposals to job offers in porn — since the photos went viral. “If they open a few doors for him, then he is cool with that,” our insider revealed. “While his heart is hip-hop, Safaree considers himself a businessman first, and if the money is right, he is open to any opportunities that come him way.”

HollywoodLifers, did you think that Safaree had leaked his own photos?