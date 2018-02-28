Ryan Seacrest ‘Devastated’ Over Sexual Harassment Allegations: Fears His Credibility Will Be Hurt

Ryan Seacrest is not feeling so great after details of the sexual harassment claims against him have come to surface. Get EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s afraid for his future.

Ryan Seacrest, 43, is ready to put the terrible sexual harassment allegations against him to rest and he hopes it happens soon! The Live with Kelly & Ryan host is being accused of allegedly sexually harassing his former stylist, Suzie Hardy, and even after he was cleared of any wrongdoing, she’s continued to come forward with details of her claims. “Ryan is furious over the sexual assault allegations,” a source inside E! shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “He is adamant that he has been nothing but a professional gentleman with all women he has ever worked with. But now Ryan has new fears that his credibility may be ruined because of these horrible, false accusations. Ryan is devastated by all the claims and is eager to put the whole matter behind him. Ryan can’t wait for it to all go away so he can just move on.”

Since the new details of the allegations went public, many are speculating on whether or not Ryan will appear at the upcoming 2018 Academy Awards on Mar. 4, which he’s scheduled to be a part of. “Executives at E! are facing pressure to pull Ryan from their huge Oscars live broadcast Sunday night,” the insider continued. “They want to avoid the PR nightmare that may come with the spontaneity of a live show. Bosses at the network are scrambling for a solution to this sensitive issue. They want to protect the network, protect Ryan and still put out a great show, free from controversy… so it is a tough situation for all involved. Although Ryan has not been convicted of any wrongdoing, he may be quickly losing in the court of public opinion which has the network execs freaking as the Oscar night quickly approaches.”

In addition to the Oscars, Ryan’s set to host the reboot of American Idol which premieres on Mar. 11 and those close to him are rooting for him to overcome this difficult time. “Ryan has a huge group of people rallying around him, he is extremely well loved by everyone at Idol,” a longtime American Idol staffer EXCLUSIVELY told us. “No one wants to believe this, it really is unbelievable to everyone and the investigation has proven that out. This is not like a [Harvey] Weinstein situation where there was plenty of smoke. There is no smoke with Ryan, there have never before even been whispers of this. He has always gone way out of his way to make sure there was never any possibility of being in a questionable position. Everyone is rallying around him, he has the support of many, many people.”

We’ll keep an eye out to see what Ryan’s decisions will consist of from here but we hope everyone involved with this messy situation gets things settled for the best soon.