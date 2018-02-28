Ryan Seacrest Accused Of Thrusting His Crotch In Stylist’s Face In New Accusations

After Suzie Hardy, the ex-stylist of Ryan Seacrest came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, a co-worker of hers claims he witness the alleged misconduct.

The former stylist [Suzie Hardy] of Ryan Seacrest, 43, who alleges she suffered years of sexual misconduct, was subjected to inappropriate behavior by the host on multiple occasions, a former co-worker claims to NBC News. The co-worker, a male, who wishes to remain anonymous because he still works in the industry and fears retaliation, tells the news outlet that he witnessed Seacrest’s sexual harassment numerous times. “She would go to tie his shoe and Ryan would shove her head toward his crotch,” the former co-worker told Kate Snow. “I saw that more than once,” he added. The man claims he worked closely with Seacrest and Suzie Hardy during this time.

However, a source linked to Seacrest provided NBC with a video in an attempt to refute Hardy’s claims. The video shows Hardy tying Seacrest’s shoe as he laughs and says, “She’s actually tying my shoe.” A separate source close to Seacrest disagreed with the co-worker’s claim that he is a friend of Hardy’s, NBA says. The source also tells the outlet that there are other witnesses who dispute Hardy’s allegations.

The former co-worker went on to detail another alleged scenario where Seacrest acted inappropriately. He claims just before an Oscars red carpet special in 2008, Hardy had helped Seacrest get ready at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. The co-worker said at one point, the doors to the bedroom opened and Seacrest was holding Hardy in a bear hug from behind. “She yelled get off of me,” the man tells the site. “She was trying to get away from him.” He added, “I could see an erect penis in his underwear.” The co-worker claims Hardy was visibly shaken, and that he advised her to go to human resources.

Seacrest’s lawyer told NBC News that the former co-worker’s claims are “lies.” — “These claims are not new and were considered by the investigator hired by E!, who found no evidence of wrongdoing,” the lawyer stated.

Hardy — who claims she endured Seacrest’s sexual harassment while she worked for him from 2006-2017 — came forward with her allegations on Monday, February 2018. Hardy’s attorney mentioned the alleged incident at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in a November 2017 legal letter to Seacrest, NBC Universal and E!, but said it occured in 2009 and claimed that Seacrest was on top of Hardy in the hotel room.

Seacrest has since denied Hardy’s claims, stating, that the allegations are “untrue.” His statement read in part: “This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused… I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

E! revealed that they had concluded their investigation into Seacrest, three months after he went public with the allegation [in November 2017]. The network claimed they discovered “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.”

A spokesperson for E! gave HollywoodLife.com the following statement: “E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

